Tips Sought in Theft Case

Todd PittengerJune 4, 2021

Authorities are seeking tips in a case involving the theft of equipment from a rural home. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, May 17th, deputies responded to the 7900 Blk of S Whitmore Road to a report of a theft. Sometime between May 8th, 2021 and May 17th, 2021, unknown suspect(s) entered the property and stole the following items:

  • A black 22 ft PJ Carhauler trailer
  • A Skid Steer grapple bucket
  • An 18” auger and 9” auger for a skid steer
  • A green 2006 Honda Rancher 350

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $10,000.

If you have any information concerning who committed these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

CATEGORIES :


