Tips Sought in Suspicious Disappearance Case

Todd PittengerNovember 23, 2021

An area law enforcement agency is seeking tips in a case involving a man who has been missing for over two years in what they deem as a suspicious disappearance.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on January 19, 2019, 34-year-old Alex Michael Head of Enterprise, Kansas was reported missing. Since that time, efforts to locate him and his vehicle have been unsuccessful.

Head was last seen on January 14, 2019 in Dickinson County. He was driving a silver in color 2003 Dodge Durango. The vehicle had a unique United States Air Force decal affixed to the rear window.

Head’s disappearance is suspicious in nature and investigators suspect that at least one person knows the whereabouts of Head or what happened to him and his vehicle.

Previous media reports have stated that Alex Head was last seen driving westbound towards Salina.  No records, evidence or information obtained during this investigation supports that theory.

If you or anyone you know has information related to the disappearance of Alex Head, please contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office by calling (785) 263-4041. You may also leave a tip and remain anonymous by calling Dickinson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-5DK-TIPS (1-800-535-8477) or by visiting the website www.p3tips.com or downloading the P3Tips application on your smart phone.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

 

 

