Tips Sought in Storage Facility Theft

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving the theft of thousands of dollars of items from a storage facility. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.
Police say back on April 10th officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft and storage unit burglary at Access Storage, 1433 N. 9th Street. One victim reported the theft of their two tone blue 1997 Chevrolet Suburban from the fenced lot. A second victim reported a burglary to their storage unit. The following items were stolen:
- Toro 3200psi Power washer
- Scuba tank and mask
- 2- corded Dewalt drills
- 2- Dewalt Drills and Drivers
- 4ft Camo sled
- Kobalt Shoplight
- Grill propane tank
- Stihl Chainsaw
- Old CD Changer
- Scott Scale 720XL bicycle, black, green, and yellow in color
Surveillance video shows two suspects cutting the fence on the northwest corner of the property at approximately 1:00 AM. The combined value of the stolen property is over $6000.00.
If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Newton, case 2022-9955