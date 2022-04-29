Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Storage Facility Theft

Todd PittengerApril 29, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving the theft of  thousands of dollars of items from a storage facility. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on April 10th officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft and storage unit burglary at Access Storage, 1433 N. 9th Street. One victim reported the theft of their two tone blue 1997 Chevrolet Suburban from the fenced lot. A second victim reported a burglary to their storage unit. The following items were stolen:

  • Toro 3200psi Power washer
  • Scuba tank and mask
  • 2- corded Dewalt drills
  • 2- Dewalt Drills and Drivers
  • 4ft Camo sled
  • Kobalt Shoplight
  • Grill propane tank
  • Stihl Chainsaw
  • Old CD Changer
  • Scott Scale 720XL bicycle, black, green, and yellow in color

Surveillance video shows two suspects cutting the fence on the northwest corner of the property at approximately 1:00 AM. The combined value of the stolen property is over $6000.00.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Newton, case 2022-9955

 

         

