Tips Sought in Storage Facility Theft

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving the theft of thousands of dollars of items from a storage facility. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on April 10th officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft and storage unit burglary at Access Storage, 1433 N. 9th Street. One victim reported the theft of their two tone blue 1997 Chevrolet Suburban from the fenced lot. A second victim reported a burglary to their storage unit. The following items were stolen:

Toro 3200psi Power washer

Scuba tank and mask

2- corded Dewalt drills

2- Dewalt Drills and Drivers

4ft Camo sled

Kobalt Shoplight

Grill propane tank

Stihl Chainsaw

Old CD Changer

Scott Scale 720XL bicycle, black, green, and yellow in color

Surveillance video shows two suspects cutting the fence on the northwest corner of the property at approximately 1:00 AM. The combined value of the stolen property is over $6000.00.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Newton, case 2022-9955