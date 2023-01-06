Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Storage Burglaries

Todd PittengerJanuary 6, 2023

Police are seeking tips in a case involving thefts from multiple storage units at multiple facilities. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say between December 15th and December 31st officers took several reports of storage unit burglaries throughout town. Five separate storage unit facilities
reported at least 8 storage units were entered.

  • Access Storage- 1640 Copper Court
  • KO Storage- 2141 Centennial
  • KO Storage- 3335 S. 9th
  • KO Storage- 2820 Foxboro Dr.
  • Salina Mini Storage- 706 N. Broadway

The locks to the units were cut and removed in each instance. The victims reported over $5,600 of property was stolen from the units.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters
may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or the Detective Division, case 2022- 38451.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Tips Sought in Storage Burglaries

