Tips Sought in Stop Sign Theft Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying thieves who have stolen multiple stop signs. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the sheriff’s office, between July 31st and August 4th multiple stop signs were stolen in Saline County. The thefts occurred at various locations with-in Saline County that include:

1800 Blk of S Burma RD

3700 Blk of S Link RD

4400 Blk of W K140

Total loss is estimated at $600.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.