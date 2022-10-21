Tips Sought in Stolen UTV Case

Tips are being sought in connection with a stolen Utility Terrain Vehicle. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between October 3, 2022, and October 5, 2022, unknown suspect(s) entered onto a property in the 3700 block of E Country Club Road and stole a four door 2017 Polaris Ranger UTV model # R17RVU99AV.

The body of the UTV is blue and the doors are black. The UTV has custom silver/chrome wheels with twin sets of spokes and “SS” in the center hub.

Also stolen, and located in the bed of the UTV, were two spare UTV tires, two white 6-gallon gas cans, and two red metal gas cans. The UTV also had a set of jumper cables and various mechanics tools inside when it was stolen. Total loss is estimated to be in excess of $25,000.00.

If you have information relative to this case please call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.