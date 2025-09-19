Tips Sought in Stolen UTV Case

Police are seeking tips in a case involving a stolen utility terrain vehicle. The case is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

Police say between Friday, September 12th, at 2:00 PM and Tuesday, September 16th, at 6:00 AM unknown suspect(s) stole a camouflage colored 2004 Yamaha 660cc side by side UTV from the 600 block of S. Broadway, Salina, Kansas.

Total loss was valued at $3,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on-line tip, Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-25125.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.