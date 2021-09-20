Tips Sought in Stolen Cattle Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a large number of stolen cattle.

The agency says it is looking for information in reference 51 head of mixed breed heavy steers stolen from a southern Saline County feedlot. The cattle were taken between late January of 2021 and early June of 2021 from the feedlot on Soderberg Road in Falun.

Employees at the feedlot said that from January 31 to June 10, cattle have come up missing in increments. In total, 51 head of cattle have been taken, totaling around $92,000 in losses.

Please contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS reference Saline County Sheriff’s Office case #2021-14282.