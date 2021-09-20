Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 66 °

Tips Sought in Stolen Cattle Case

Todd PittengerSeptember 20, 2021

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a large number of stolen cattle.

The agency says it is looking for information in reference 51 head of mixed breed heavy steers stolen from a southern Saline County feedlot. The cattle were taken between late January of 2021 and early June of 2021 from the feedlot on Soderberg Road in Falun.

Employees at the feedlot said that from January 31 to June 10, cattle have come up missing in increments. In total, 51 head of cattle have been taken, totaling around $92,000 in losses.

Please contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS reference Saline County Sheriff’s Office case #2021-14282.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Tips Sought in Stolen Cattle Case

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a large number of sto...

September 20, 2021 Comments

United Way to Kickoff Campaign

Top News

September 20, 2021

41 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Kansas News

September 20, 2021

A Farmer’s Pet

Farming News

September 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

41 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
September 20, 2021Comments
Program to Boost Salina C...
September 20, 2021Comments
Statewide Silver Alert Fo...
September 20, 2021Comments
Mobilization Snares 5 Imp...
September 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices