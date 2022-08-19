Tips Sought in Stolen Boat Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case involving a stolen boat. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, sometime between August 8th and August 14th unknown suspect(s) entered a property in the 3000 Blk of N Lightville Road and stole a pontoon boat from the property.

Items taken include a 2000 Fisher pontoon boat-model 200 Freedom DLX Fish boat.

The boat is green and white with a green collapsible canopy and has composite flooring. The boat was stored on a black single axle trailer which was also stolen. The boat has Oklahoma registration stickers on both sides of the bow.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $12,000.00

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.