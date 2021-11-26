Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 32 °

VIDEO: Tips Sought in Shots Fired Case

Todd PittengerNovember 26, 2021

Police are seeking tips in an incident involving gunshots fired from a moving vehicle. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on November 14th officers responded to the area of Columbia Ave and Iron Ave in regard to gun shots being fired at 4:53 AM. Officers were able to locate several spent shell casings in the street.

Surveillance video showed a four-door Dodge Ram pick-up traveling on Columbia stopping at the stop sign of Columbia/Iron. Four rounds were fired from the truck. The truck turns westbound onto Iron and approximately 3-4 more rounds were fired.

The vehicle is possibly a 2006-2010 Dodge Ram Megacab with an aluminum cross box and side-boxes.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Hansel or Detective Vaughan, case 2021-35675.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: Tips Sought in Shots Fired C...

Police are seeking tips in an incident involving gunshots fired from a moving vehicle. The case is t...

November 26, 2021 Comments

Post Office Anticipates Holiday Rus...

Kansas News

November 26, 2021

Apple is King of the Pies

Kansas News

November 25, 2021

VIDEO: Second Helping of Drive Thru...

Top News

November 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Post Office Anticipates H...
November 26, 2021Comments
Apple is King of the Pies
November 25, 2021Comments
Tips On Pet-Friendly Than...
November 25, 2021Comments
What You Didn’t Kno...
November 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices