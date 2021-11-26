VIDEO: Tips Sought in Shots Fired Case

Police are seeking tips in an incident involving gunshots fired from a moving vehicle. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on November 14th officers responded to the area of Columbia Ave and Iron Ave in regard to gun shots being fired at 4:53 AM. Officers were able to locate several spent shell casings in the street.

Surveillance video showed a four-door Dodge Ram pick-up traveling on Columbia stopping at the stop sign of Columbia/Iron. Four rounds were fired from the truck. The truck turns westbound onto Iron and approximately 3-4 more rounds were fired.

The vehicle is possibly a 2006-2010 Dodge Ram Megacab with an aluminum cross box and side-boxes.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Hansel or Detective Vaughan, case 2021-35675.