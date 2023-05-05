Tips Sought in Shots Fired Case

Police are seeking tips involving a case where shots were fired. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police say back on Tuesday, May 2nd, at 10:26 P.M., officers with the responded to the Heather Ridge Apartments, 2130 block of E. Crawford regarding multiple gunshots being fired.

On arrival, officers found several shell casings outside and directly to the west of the apartment complex. At the same time, Officers responded to the 700 block of Moundview Ave, where a bullet had entered a residence. It is believed one of the fired rounds struck the home. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Witnesses reported seeing two males, on the property of East Crawford, who fled on foot after the rounds were fired.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Jones, case 2023-12523.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.