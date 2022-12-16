Salina, KS

Now: 24 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 35 ° | Lo: 24 °

Tips Sought in Shots Fired Case

Todd PittengerDecember 16, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving shots fired at a bank drive-thru and ATM. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say n Friday, December 2nd,  at 8:37 PM a citizen reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 2000 block of South Ohio Street. The witness saw an unknown subject with a white stocking cap in the area. Responding officers did not locate the described person.

On Saturday, December 3rd,  officers responded to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, Salina, in regards to a report of damaged property involving multiple gunshots which had been previously fired at the business. Employees arrived to work and discovered bullet holes in the ATM machine and the drive through window. Ten spent shell casings were located in the area.

Video from nearby businesses show a subject approach the business on foot from the south and discharge a firearm at the building.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or the Detective Division, case 2022- 35872

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Tips Sought in Shots Fired Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving shots fired at a bank drive-thru and ATM. The crime...

December 16, 2022 Comments

Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

Top News

December 16, 2022

WICHITA TRINITY ACAMEDY GIRLS WIPE ...

Sports News

December 16, 2022

Miguel Millan named to AFCA-NAIA Al...

Sports News

December 15, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Brass Christmas...
December 15, 2022Comments
World’s Largest Bel...
December 15, 2022Comments
Scholars Repository Hits ...
December 15, 2022Comments
New Art Center Cinema Man...
December 15, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra