Tips Sought in Shots Fired Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving shots fired at a bank drive-thru and ATM. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say n Friday, December 2nd, at 8:37 PM a citizen reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 2000 block of South Ohio Street. The witness saw an unknown subject with a white stocking cap in the area. Responding officers did not locate the described person.

On Saturday, December 3rd, officers responded to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, Salina, in regards to a report of damaged property involving multiple gunshots which had been previously fired at the business. Employees arrived to work and discovered bullet holes in the ATM machine and the drive through window. Ten spent shell casings were located in the area.

Video from nearby businesses show a subject approach the business on foot from the south and discharge a firearm at the building.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or the Detective Division, case 2022- 35872

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.