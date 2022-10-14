Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Shots Fired Case

Todd PittengerOctober 14, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case in which multiple shots were fired at an occupied home. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On Friday, October 7th, at 11:42 P.M., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Phillips Avenue to multiple gunshots being fired. On arrival, they found a home had been impacted by multiple bullets. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Based upon crime scene evidence, law enforcement believe the gunshots originated from the alley to the west of the residence, between College Ave. and Phillips Ave.

Salina Police are requesting residents living in the area check their home surveillance systems for any suspicious vehicles or persons in their neighborhood from 11:20 PM through 11:45 PM on 10/07/2022. If any suspicious activity is observed on the surveillance system(s), please contact the Salina Police Department.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Constantino, case 2022- 29893.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media's express consent.

