Tips Sought in Shots Fired Case

Tips are being sought in a case in which shots were fired at an occupied home. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday, January 26th, at approximately 8:25 PM Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Castle Court in regard to multiple gunshots being fired.

On arrival, officers found a home had been impacted by bullets. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Based upon crime scene evidence, law enforcement believe the gunshots originated from the north and north-west of the residence.

Salina Police are requesting residents living north of Schilling Road check their home surveillance systems for any suspicious vehicles or persons in their neighborhood from 7:50 PM through 9:00 PM on 1/26/2022. If any suspicious activity is observed on the surveillance system(s), please contact the Salina Police Department.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an online tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Carswell, case

2022-2425.