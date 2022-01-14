Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Shots Fired Case

Todd PittengerJanuary 14, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving shots fired at an occupied home. The incident is the latest Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Wednesday, January 12th, at approximately 10:52 PM, Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Pheasant Lane in regard to multiple gunshots being fired.

On arrival, officers found that a home and vehicles had been impacted by bullets. No one was injured by the gunfire.

The estimated loss value for all damage is approximately $3,700.00.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:
https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Vaughan or Officer Leiblein, case 2022-1090.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

