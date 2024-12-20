Tips Sought in Shoplifting Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving several thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Friday, December 13th, at about 3:20 PM, two females and a male entered Old Navy in the Salina Central Mall and began selecting items. At about 3:45 PM, one of the females exited the store with a shopping cart full of clothing without paying. The two other subjects then followed exiting with arm loads of clothing. Total loss was valued at about $500.

The subjects then went to Dick’s, 2450 S. 9th, Salina, KS, and at about 4:00 PM, one of the females walked out of the business with a cart full of clothing without paying. The male then followed carrying an armful of clothing which he did not pay for. Neither subject stopped when confronted. They loaded the stolen goods in a gray KIA SUV with Texas tag and left the area. Total loss was valued at over $1300.

The vehicle was later stopped in Manhattan where the subjects attempted to commit the same type of crimes. A male from Topeka, Kansas was arrested but the females were not located.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, callCrimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-37096/37176.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.