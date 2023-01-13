Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 36 ° | Lo: 21 °

Tips Sought in Shooting Case

Todd PittengerJanuary 13, 2023

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case in which multiple road signs were shot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, in the overnight hours of December 8th and December 9th in approximately the 6000 Blk of W Crawford Street unknown suspect(s) shot at multiple road signs with a firearm.

Total loss and  damage is estimated to be approximately $250.00

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Student Killed in Crash

A student was killed when a school vehicle crashed in North Central Kansas Friday mo...

January 13, 2023 Comments

Tips Sought in Shooting Case

Kansas News

January 13, 2023

Salina Tech Planning New Building

Kansas News

January 13, 2023

Trauma Center Receives Re-Verificat...

Top News

January 13, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tips Sought in Shooting C...
January 13, 2023Comments
Salina Tech Planning New ...
January 13, 2023Comments
Police Looking for Driver...
January 13, 2023Comments
Copper Spools Stolen
January 13, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra