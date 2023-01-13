Tips Sought in Shooting Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case in which multiple road signs were shot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, in the overnight hours of December 8th and December 9th in approximately the 6000 Blk of W Crawford Street unknown suspect(s) shot at multiple road signs with a firearm.

Total loss and damage is estimated to be approximately $250.00

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.