Tips Sought in Shooting Case

Police are seeking tips in a case in which a home was sprayed with gunfire. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Police say on August 3rd a person living in the 300 block of E. Wilson in Salina reported returning home and finding a window to the residence broken out. Upon inspection, several bullet holes were located in the side of the residence.

A neighborhood canvas was conducted. Subjects in the area reported hearing possible gunshots or fireworks at approximately 12:30 AM on Saturday, August 2nd. Subjects in the area also heard a

“revving” engine shortly after hearing the “pops”.

No one was in the residence at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-20617.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.