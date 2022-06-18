Tips Sought in Rural Burglary

Tips are being sought in connection with a recent burglary in rural Saline County. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 12th, deputies responded to the 1200 Blk

of S Hohneck Rd for a report of a burglary and damage to property.

Sometime between May 29th, 2022, and June 12th, 2022, unknown suspect(s) forcefully entered the residence

and outbuildings and stole equipment on the property. Items taken include:

175 Tig Welder

Miller 251 MIG wire welder

36” Blackstone griddle

Weber Charcoal grill

K oxygen cylinder bottles

M Acetylene gas cylinder bottles

S mixed gas cylinder bottle

Matco 3 ½ ton floor jack

100ft 6 gauge 4 conductor SOOW cord

50ft 8 gauge 3 conductor SOOW cord

Makita 14” chop saw

Dewalt 4 ½” grinder

Victor torch with 150ft of hose

Milwaukee 4” grinder

Matco Die grinder

Matco Angle grinder

Flowmasters

Tweco #4 Stingers

Lincoln L56WME44 SuperArc MIG wire

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $16,000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name