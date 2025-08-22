Tips Sought in Robbery Case

Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent armed robbery. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on August 8th at about 10:30 PM, an armed robbery was reported at Kwik Shop, 657 Fairdale. A store clerk was conducting job duties outside the business, when an armed male ran up to the clerk demanding money from the business. The clerk was forced back into the store where the suspect stole money before running out of the business.

The suspect was described as being about 5’7” and around 180 pounds. The suspect wore all black, gloves, and a face mask.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-21250.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.