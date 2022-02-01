Tips Sought in Murder Case

Tips are being sought in connection with an unsolved murder in North Central Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office again ask for the public’s assistance as they investigate the murder of 48-year-old Calvin Beams of Downs.

According to the KBI, it is believed Beams was shot and killed on November 3rd, 2021. He was reported missing on November 4th. His body was discovered by a farmer in a field south of Downs on November 8th.

Anyone with information about this homicide case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.