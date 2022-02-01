Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 30 °

Tips Sought in Murder Case

Todd PittengerFebruary 1, 2022

Tips are being sought in connection with an unsolved murder in North Central Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation  and the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office again ask for the public’s assistance as they investigate the murder of 48-year-old Calvin Beams of Downs.

According to the KBI, it is believed Beams was shot and killed on November 3rd, 2021. He was reported missing on November 4th. His body was discovered by a farmer in a field south of Downs on November 8th.

Anyone with information about this homicide case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Tips Sought in Murder Case

Tips are being sought in connection with an unsolved murder in North Central Kansas. The Kansas Bure...

February 1, 2022 Comments

City Crews Ready for Winter Storm

Top News

February 1, 2022

Power Crews Ready For Winter Storm

Kansas News

February 1, 2022

Car Dealer Raises $125,000 for Car ...

Top News

February 1, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tips Sought in Murder Cas...
February 1, 2022Comments
Power Crews Ready For Win...
February 1, 2022Comments
Texas Men Involved in Sho...
February 1, 2022Comments
Several Arrested in Warra...
February 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices