Tips Sought in Mural Vandalism Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving vandalism of a mural. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on August 4th officers responded 343 N. Santa Fe Avenue in regards to damage to property. The damage was located over the mural painted on the grain elevators at the location.

An unknown suspect(s) spray the words “Gunk Gunk Gunk” with black and blue spray paint on the south side of the mural. The damage occurred sometime between July 28th and August 4th

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Lydic, case 2023-23673.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.