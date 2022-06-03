Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 58 °

Tips Sought in Motorcycle Theft

Todd PittengerJune 3, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a case involving the theft of two motorcycles. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say  on Tuesday, May 31st, officers were sent to the Baymont Inn on West Crawford Street regarding a trailer and motorcycle theft. The victim reported sometime overnight their black 6-foot utility trailer containing two dirt bikes was stolen from the parking lot. The dirt bikes were a Blue Yamaha WR250 and a Red Honda 50. The value of the trailer and motorcycles is estimated to be $5000.

Surveillance video shows an older white model Chevrolet or GMC truck with a utility box arriving in the parking lot. A male with dark clothing and hat hooked up the trailer to their truck and left the hotel northbound on Beverly Drive.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Kerby, case 2022-15487.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Tips Sought in Motorcycle Theft

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a case involving the theft of two motorcycles. The...

June 3, 2022 Comments

Free Fishing This Weekend

Kansas News

June 3, 2022

Algae Prompts Closure and Warnings

Top News

June 3, 2022

Jackson Browne in Salina Monday

Kansas News

June 2, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free Fishing This Weekend
June 3, 2022Comments
Jackson Browne in Salina ...
June 2, 2022Comments
New Exhibit Coming to Lib...
June 2, 2022Comments
WW II Cartoonist Featured...
June 2, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra