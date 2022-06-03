Tips Sought in Motorcycle Theft

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a case involving the theft of two motorcycles. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday, May 31st, officers were sent to the Baymont Inn on West Crawford Street regarding a trailer and motorcycle theft. The victim reported sometime overnight their black 6-foot utility trailer containing two dirt bikes was stolen from the parking lot. The dirt bikes were a Blue Yamaha WR250 and a Red Honda 50. The value of the trailer and motorcycles is estimated to be $5000.

Surveillance video shows an older white model Chevrolet or GMC truck with a utility box arriving in the parking lot. A male with dark clothing and hat hooked up the trailer to their truck and left the hotel northbound on Beverly Drive.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Kerby, case 2022-15487.