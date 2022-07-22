Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Liquor Store Robbery

Todd PittengerJuly 22, 2022

Police are seeking tips in a case involving a liquor store robbery. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police say on Saturday, July 16th, at 10:06 PM officers were sent to Brook’s Liquor at 1845 S. 9th regarding a robbery.

An employee told officers they were closing the business and were in possession of daily proceeds. A black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and some type of stocking over his face ran into the store. The suspect grabbed the proceeds from the employee, knocked the employee to the ground, and ran out of the store.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:
https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.  Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Vaughan, case
2022-20611.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022.

