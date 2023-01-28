Tips Sought in ID Theft Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in an ident theft case. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say 0n January 18th they received a report of an identity theft at Dillon’s, 1235 E. Cloud. The victim learned a check had been cashed at the business in her name without her knowledge.

The investigation revealed the suspect had sold property at a local Salina scrap yard. The suspect provided personal identifying information for the victim and was given a check as payment. Video surveillance from Dillon’s shows a male suspect cashing the check.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Grisham, case 2023-1706.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.