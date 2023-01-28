Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 19 °

Tips Sought in ID Theft Case

Todd PittengerJanuary 28, 2023

Salina Police are seeking tips in an ident theft case. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say 0n January 18th they received a report of an identity theft at Dillon’s, 1235 E. Cloud. The victim learned a check had been cashed at the business in her name without her knowledge.

The investigation revealed the suspect had sold property at a local Salina scrap yard. The suspect provided personal identifying information for the victim and was given a check as payment. Video surveillance from Dillon’s shows a male suspect cashing the check.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call
Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:
https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Grisham, case 2023-1706.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Tips Sought in ID Theft Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in an ident theft case. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers ...

January 28, 2023 Comments

Two Saved From Capsized Boat

Top News

January 28, 2023

Minneapolis swept by Hillsboro Frid...

Sports News

January 28, 2023

ROYALS ANNOUNCE SIGNING OF SEVEN-TI...

Sports News

January 27, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tips Sought in ID Theft C...
January 28, 2023Comments
A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.
Front Porch Explosion
January 27, 2023Comments
Alarm May Have Spooked Bu...
January 27, 2023Comments
Garage Fire Near Saline, ...
January 27, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra