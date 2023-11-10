Tips Sought in Home Invasion Case

Tips are being sought in a recent home invasion robbery. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on Saturday, October 28th, officers were dispatched to 917 N. 13th Street, regarding an armed robbery. Three victims inside the home reported five suspects entered the back door unannounced and demanded money.

One of the suspects threatened the victims with a handgun, while another suspect was in possession of hammer. One of the victims was struck in the head by the hammer, while a knife was held to another victim’s neck.

The suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of US currency.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Carswell, case 2023-

33510.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.