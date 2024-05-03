Tips Sought in Hit and Run

Salina Police are seeking tips in an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a car which then fled the scene. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Saturday, April 27th, at about 9:30 PM a 75-year-old man was walking west on Ash Street in the cross walk at N. 7th Street. He was struck by a car. The car then left the area without rendering aid.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black 2020 or newer Honda Civic with an unknown temporary Kansas tag.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Sgt. McCary, case 2024-12955.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.