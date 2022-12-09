Tips Sought in Gun Theft Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a storage unit burglary in which over a dozen guns were stolen.. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on October 1st between midnight and 3:00 A.M., unknown suspect(s) entered a storage unit in the 3300 Blk of S Ninth St and stole multiple firearms and tools from the property.

Items taken include:

Remington model 12, hexagon barrel pump .22, with a dark wood stock, the barrel also had a blister in it from a bad round. Early 1900’s

Pieta Remington black powder pistol, Remington copy, in black case with shooter kit and lead balls.

(2) Ruger .22 with a dark wood stock, dark wood stocks.

Baldwin company, single shot black powder 12 gauge, break barrel, says “New Orleans, Louisiana” on the gun, dark brown stock. Rifle had rust patina, from the early 1900’s.

Mossberg bolt .243, dark wood gun, older gun from 1970’s.

Black hunting scope on the Mossberg .243, unknown brand.

Night Force scope, brand new in box black in color.

Sears Roebuck, .22 bolt action rifle, with chrome bolt, trigger, and trigger housing.

Savage Semi-auto .22, tiger striping, dark wood stock.

(3) – Semi-auto rifles, .22, unknown brand.

(2) – .22 bolt action rifles, unknown brand.

500 rounds of .357 magnum, loose ammo in a bag.

300 rounds of .38 special, mixed brands.

4,000 round of .22lr, mixed brands.

40 rounds of .243.

WWII K-Bar fighting knife, in dark leather sheath

1/4″ mini-Snap on drive air ratchet, black or orange in color, was in wood crates

3/8″ Snap on drive air ratchet, black or orange in color.

1/2″ Snap on drive impact, black cover with a black and red grip, was in wood crate.

Milwaukee right angle drill, Model 1675-6, corded, Hole Hogs model

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $11,000.00

One vehicle of interest in this investigation is an unknown color single-cab pickup.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.