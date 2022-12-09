Tips Sought in Gun Theft Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a storage unit burglary in which over a dozen guns were stolen.. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.
According to the agency, on October 1st between midnight and 3:00 A.M., unknown suspect(s) entered a storage unit in the 3300 Blk of S Ninth St and stole multiple firearms and tools from the property.
Items taken include:
- Remington model 12, hexagon barrel pump .22, with a dark wood stock, the barrel also had a blister in it from a bad round. Early 1900’s
- Pieta Remington black powder pistol, Remington copy, in black case with shooter kit and lead balls.
- (2) Ruger .22 with a dark wood stock, dark wood stocks.
- Baldwin company, single shot black powder 12 gauge, break barrel, says “New Orleans, Louisiana” on the gun, dark brown stock. Rifle had rust patina, from the early 1900’s.
- Mossberg bolt .243, dark wood gun, older gun from 1970’s.
- Black hunting scope on the Mossberg .243, unknown brand.
- Night Force scope, brand new in box black in color.
- Sears Roebuck, .22 bolt action rifle, with chrome bolt, trigger, and trigger housing.
- Savage Semi-auto .22, tiger striping, dark wood stock.
- (3) – Semi-auto rifles, .22, unknown brand.
- (2) – .22 bolt action rifles, unknown brand.
- 500 rounds of .357 magnum, loose ammo in a bag.
- 300 rounds of .38 special, mixed brands.
- 4,000 round of .22lr, mixed brands.
- 40 rounds of .243.
- WWII K-Bar fighting knife, in dark leather sheath
- 1/4″ mini-Snap on drive air ratchet, black or orange in color, was in wood crates
- 3/8″ Snap on drive air ratchet, black or orange in color.
- 1/2″ Snap on drive impact, black cover with a black and red grip, was in wood crate.
- Milwaukee right angle drill, Model 1675-6, corded, Hole Hogs model
Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $11,000.00
One vehicle of interest in this investigation is an unknown color single-cab pickup.
If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.