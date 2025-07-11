Tips Sought in Gun Theft Case

Police are seeking tips in connection with the theft of multiple guns. The is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Friday, June 27th, between 5:00 AM and 1:00 PM, a burglary occurred at a residence in the 200 block of N. West Place, Salina, Kansas. The victim reported that about 15 assorted firearms were stolen. The firearms included several Walther brand handguns, a vintage British bolt action rifle, and several other rifles and handguns.

Total loss was estimated to be around $9,000.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of the 200 block of N. West Place is asked to contact Detective R. Constantino at 785-826-7210.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-16952.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.