Tips Sought in Grain Elevator Crime

Authorities are seeking tips in connection with a copper theft from a grain elevator. The crime is this latest Salina Crime Stopper crime of the week.

Police say officers received a report of a burglary at the former Western Star Mill grain elevator. Unknown

suspect(s) entered the building and took a substantial amount of copper wiring. The estimated loss is

over $30,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Constantino, case

2022-16434.