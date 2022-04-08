Tips Sought in Drive By Shooting

Police are seeking tips in a case involving a drive by shooting incident in Salina. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on Saturday, April 2nd, at 11:28 PM officers responded to the 600 block of Viemont Avenue regarding a drive-by shooting. On arrival, officers discovered a home had been shot multiple times with a firearm. Several spent casings were located in the street.

The occupants of the home were not injured.

The occupants of the home reported an argument with two unknown black or Hispanic males at the house earlier in the evening. The unknown males left the residence in a vehicle and then the shots were fired.

Officers located surveillance video from nearby homes. The subjects responsible for the shooting were driving a 4-door hatchback passenger car.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.