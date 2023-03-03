Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Dog Wash Case

Todd PittengerMarch 3, 2023

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving damage at a dog washing business. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Saturday, February 25th, officers responded to Laundro Mutt at 1322 E. Iron Avenue in regard to a damage to property. The owner reported earlier in the week two snack vending machines had been damaged due to the locking mechanism being drilled out. The vending machines did not contain money, but the damages are estimated to be $4,000.

Later in the week, the owner arrived at the business to find someone had damaged the coin operated pet wash machines in attempt to steal the coins inside. The suspects were not able to gain entry into the machines, but the damages are estimated to be $7,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Dickerson, case 2023- 5442.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

