Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 29 °

Tips Sought in Damage Case

Todd PittengerMarch 11, 2023

Salina Police are seeking tips in a criminal damage case. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Sunday, March 5th, officers responded to the CD Tradepost, 2342 Planet Avenue, in regard to damage to property. It was reported a window was damaged and there was an audible alarm coming from the business. Officers arrived and found the store was vacant, but the large front window was broken.

As Officers were searching the area, another window was found damaged at Copy Co., 2346 Planet Avenue. The suspect(s) were not able to gain entry into the business. It was learned the damages occurred sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Damages to both businesses are estimated to be $5,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call
Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Kerby, case 2023-6179.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A truck driver from Colorado was hurt in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 east of Salina n...

March 12, 2023 Comments

Tips Sought in Damage Case

Kansas News

March 11, 2023

Kansas’ Bill Self and Jalen W...

Sports News

March 10, 2023

Johnson Named Semifinalist for Nais...

Sports News

March 10, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Driver Hurt in Cras...
March 12, 2023Comments
Tips Sought in Damage Cas...
March 11, 2023Comments
Protection Order Arrest
March 10, 2023Comments
State Legislators Approve...
March 10, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra