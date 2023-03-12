Tips Sought in Damage Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in a criminal damage case. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Sunday, March 5th, officers responded to the CD Tradepost, 2342 Planet Avenue, in regard to damage to property. It was reported a window was damaged and there was an audible alarm coming from the business. Officers arrived and found the store was vacant, but the large front window was broken.

As Officers were searching the area, another window was found damaged at Copy Co., 2346 Planet Avenue. The suspect(s) were not able to gain entry into the business. It was learned the damages occurred sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Damages to both businesses are estimated to be $5,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Kerby, case 2023-6179.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.