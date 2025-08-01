Tips Sought in Damage Case

Salina Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on camera trying to break into multiple buildings. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say Oon the evening of Sunday, July 6th, a person was observed in the area of the 600 block of Barney St. attempting to make entry into buildings in the area. During this same time, damage was reported to several buildings and vehicles in the area.

Windows to the vehicles had been broken out and estimated damage was valued at over $1500.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-17983.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.