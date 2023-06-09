Tips Sought in Damage Case

Tips are being sought in connection with damage to a rural property. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6th deputies responded to the 1800 Blk of S Cunningham Road for the report of criminal damage to property. Upon arrival, it was learned that between June 5th and June 6th, four-panel gates, and four steel posts used to secure the gates, were heavily damaged. The gates appeared to have been struck by a push bumper or a heavy-end grille guard and dragged down the road where they were located.

Total damage and loss are estimated to be in excess $700.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.