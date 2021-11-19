Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Construction Site Crime

Todd PittengerNovember 19, 2021

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a recent burglary at a construction site. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stopper crime of the week.

According to the agency, on Sunday, September 19th, deputies responded to the 3300 Block of S Muir Road to a report of a burglary. Sometime between September 13th – 19th the following equipment and tools were stolen from a  a construction site:

  • 2 Craftsman 8500 watt Generators
  • Dewalt 12in miter saw
  • Dewalt reciprocating saw
  • Go Green electric lawn mower
  • Bosch Hammer Drill in metal case
  • Harbor Freight expandable saw bench
  • Makita electric circular saw

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $3,200.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name

