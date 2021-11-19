Tips Sought in Construction Site Crime

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a recent burglary at a construction site. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stopper crime of the week.

According to the agency, on Sunday, September 19th, deputies responded to the 3300 Block of S Muir Road to a report of a burglary. Sometime between September 13th – 19th the following equipment and tools were stolen from a a construction site:

2 Craftsman 8500 watt Generators

Dewalt 12in miter saw

Dewalt reciprocating saw

Go Green electric lawn mower

Bosch Hammer Drill in metal case

Harbor Freight expandable saw bench

Makita electric circular saw

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $3,200.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name