Tips Sought in College Vandalism

Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving vandalism at Kansas Wesleyan University. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Thursday of this week officers responded to Kansas Wesleyan University at 100 E. Claflin in regard to damage to property. University security reported three individuals poured soap into the fountain on the north side of Pioneer Hall, causing over $1,500 damage.

Video surveillance shows one white male and two white females causing the damage at approximately 2:00AM. They were seen leaving the scene in a silver or white SUV.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Thornton, case

2023-33216.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.