Tips Sought in Cold Case Disappearance

Tips are being sought in a missing persons case which dates back thirty years. Saturday marks thirty years since Ginger Hudson was last seen.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office renew their request to the public for any information that may help resolve the 1993 sudden disappearance of Ginger Hudson.

According to the KBI, Ginger May Hudson was 33-years-old when she went missing from Pittsburg, Kansas on Aug. 19, 1993.

Ginger was last seen by a neighbor around 3:30 p.m. outside her mobile home, which was one-eighth of a mile north of 560th Ave. on 180th St. in Pittsburg. When Ginger’s boyfriend arrived home around 7:30 p.m., Ginger was gone but all of her belongings had been left behind. Ginger is a white female, who was 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighed around 150 pounds. She had auburn hair, hazel eyes and a surgical scar on the inside of her bottom lip. Ginger was last known wearing a white, sleeveless shirt and dark-colored shorts. Today Ginger would be 63-years-old.

Ginger had four young children, and it would be unlike her to abruptly leave. Foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

The agencies thank the public for the tips provided in this case over the years. They urge anyone who knows even the slightest detail related to Ginger’s disappearance to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274. Information can also be submitted anonymously at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.