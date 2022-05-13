Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Todd PittengerMay 13, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a series of catalytic converter thefts from multiple vehicles. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say the thefts occurred in the north part of town, near closed businesses. The catalytic converters were taken from Ford model vehicles and the value of theft and damages is estimated to be in excess of $5000. Reports have been taken in the following areas:

  • 500 block Reynolds Street
  • 1000 block Hixson Drive
  • 700 block N. 11th Street
  • 500 block N. Santa Fe Avenue

The converters were removed from the vehicles using a cutting device. Video surveillance from various businesses are being reviewed.

It is suggested that businesses who own or use these types of vehicles orient surveillance cameras towards their vehicles, park the vehicle(s) inside or in a well illuminated area, and call the police
department to report any suspicious person or activity.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Constantino, case 2022-12975.

