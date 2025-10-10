Tips Sought in Car Theft Case

Tips are being sought in connection with a case involving a vehicle that was stolen from the lot of car dealership. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Sunday, September 28th, between 10:50 PM and 11:00 PM an unknown suspect stole a red 2013 Chevrolet Camaro from Long McArthur Ford. The vehicle had an unknown dealer tag on at the time of the theft. There were no missing keys to the vehicle.

The suspect may have been dropped off across the street from the business by a suspect driving a pick-up.

The Camaro left south on 9th street from the business. It has a 6.2L V8 Supercharged engine with a 6-speed manual transmission and is valued at $44,900.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-26789.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.