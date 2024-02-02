Tips Sought in Camper Theft

Police are seeking tips in a case involving the theft of a camping trailer which was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on Monday, January 22nd, they received a report of a stolen camper from 440 N. Ohio. It was determined a 2021 Transcend 231RK 30 foot camper bearing Kansas Tag 567PKC

had been stolen on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at approximately 9:30 AM.

The camper was pulled from the scene by a white Ford F250. The camper was valued at $35,000.

The Ford F250 was determined to be stolen from the Emporia, Kansas area. The truck was later located on January 22, 2024, in Sumner County near Wellington, Kansas. The truck had been set on fire.

The camper still has not been located.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Constantino, case 2024-1838.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.