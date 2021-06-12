Tips Sought in Camper Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a stolen travel trailer. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Police say on June 6th officers were dispatched to investigate the theft of a travel trailer from City Wide Storage, 2435 Centennial Road in Salina.

The trailer was last seen on the lot on June 5th at 7:00 PM. The owner went back on June 6th to load up the camper for vacation and it was gone.

The trailer is a white and silver, 2020 Jayco, Jay Feather 27RL Camping Trailer, KS tag 478MZA,

valued at $28,000.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may

receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. Det. Carswell,

21-16528.