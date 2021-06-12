Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Camper Case

Todd PittengerJune 12, 2021

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a stolen travel trailer. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Police say on June 6th officers were dispatched to investigate the theft of a travel trailer from City Wide Storage, 2435 Centennial Road in Salina.

The trailer was last seen on the lot on June 5th at 7:00 PM. The owner went back on June 6th to load up the camper for vacation and it was gone.

The trailer is a white and silver, 2020 Jayco, Jay Feather 27RL Camping Trailer, KS tag 478MZA,
valued at $28,000.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call
Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit
https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may
receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. Det. Carswell,
21-16528.

Tips Sought in Camper Case

Vehicle Burglaries
June 11, 2021Comments
Tandem Axle Trailer Theft
June 11, 2021Comments
Algae Warnings Increase a...
June 11, 2021Comments
Automated Waste Service t...
June 10, 2021Comments

