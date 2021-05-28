Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 45 °

Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Todd PittengerMay 28, 2021

Salina Police are seeking tips in a recent business burglary case. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on April 29th officers were dispatched to investigate a burglary of Salina Power Sports at 632 S Broadway. The crime occurred between 1:15-1:30 AM, where a male forcibly entered the property.

The person collected multiple items throughout the building, but left the items behind. The total loss value is $75.00.

The male was of medium height and appeared to be thin. The person was wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and possibly wearing two tone cowboy boots as shown below.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may  receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Salina Police are seeking tips in a recent business burglary case. The crime is this week's Salina C...

May 28, 2021 Comments

Kroger to Offer Vaccination Rewards

Kansas News

May 28, 2021

2021 State Track & Field LIVE ...

Sports News

May 27, 2021

Minneapolis Blasts Collegiate in 3A...

Sports News

May 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kroger to Offer Vaccinati...
May 28, 2021Comments
Toxic Algae at Jerry Ivey...
May 27, 2021Comments
No Memorial Day Public Tr...
May 27, 2021Comments
Memorial Day Travel Rebou...
May 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices