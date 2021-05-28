Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Salina Police are seeking tips in a recent business burglary case. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on April 29th officers were dispatched to investigate a burglary of Salina Power Sports at 632 S Broadway. The crime occurred between 1:15-1:30 AM, where a male forcibly entered the property.

The person collected multiple items throughout the building, but left the items behind. The total loss value is $75.00.

The male was of medium height and appeared to be thin. The person was wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and possibly wearing two tone cowboy boots as shown below.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.