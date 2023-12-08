Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Police are seeking tips in a case invovling a break-in and theft from a business. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Thursday, November 23rd, officers were dispatched to Xpress Mart, 1118 N. 9th St. in reference a burglary. Officers responded to the business and found the front glass door had been shattered. The unknown suspect gained entry through the doorway and broke into four gaming machines and took the cash from inside.

The damage and stolen property is valued at over $2700. Surveillance video shows the suspect committing the burglary at approximately 1:23 AM.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Constantino, case 2023-

36149.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.