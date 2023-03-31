Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Tips are being sought in a case involving a bold business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday, March 21st, officers were dispatched to the Comfort Inn & Suites at 1949 N. 9th St. regarding an aggravated burglary. An employee reported she noticed an individual walking around the hotel lobby. When the employee went to investigate, the person jumped over the counter and began taking cash from the register.

The suspect fled the area on foot when confronted by the employee. The suspect was wearing a dark colored camo patterned coat, dark colored blue jeans, gray gloves, a mask over their face and gray slip on shoes.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Carswell, case 2023-7741.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.