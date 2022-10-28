Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Todd PittengerOctober 28, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a recent business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Friday, October 7th, officers received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. 9th St. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the businesses surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. Over $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Scheppelmann, case 2022- 29815.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

