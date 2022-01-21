Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Todd PittengerJanuary 21, 2022

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a recent business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on Monday, January 3rd, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 Blk of W Grand Ave to a report of a burglary.

Sometime between January 2nd, and January 3rd, unknown suspect(s) entered the business of D & D Proves It, Inc and stole several specific tools and supplies to include:

  • Cygnus ultrasonic thickness gauge
  • Cygnus INOX probe
  • Cygnus Digital Pit Gauge
  • 3 boxes of 9mm ammo
  • 3 boxes of .223 ammo
  • Commemorative wood box of Budweiser Beer bottles

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $2,500.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name

