Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Todd PittengerDecember 3, 2021

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent business burglary. The crime is the latest Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on December 2nd  officers responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store,
1619 W. Magnolia. They found a shattered window and entry had been made into the store.

An inventory of products revealed packs of various brands of cigarettes and cigarette lighters were taken. Between the products taken and the shattered window, the loss value is over $1,900.00.

Surveillance video showed a single suspect, a male wearing possibly blue jeans, and a gray colored hooded sweatshirt with unknown writing on the front, was the person who committed this burglary.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Newton, case 2021-37645.

 

                

Tips Sought in Business Burglary

