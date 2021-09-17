Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in a case involving a business burglary. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on September 13th officers investigated a burglary at Popeye’s, 720 S. Ohio Street. The burglary occurred between 10:30 PM on September 12th and 8:40 AM on September 13th.

Unknown person entered the restaurant and stole over $1,900.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Sabrina Voorhees at extension 8547.