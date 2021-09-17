Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 68 °

Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Todd PittengerSeptember 17, 2021

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in a case involving a business burglary. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on September 13th officers investigated a burglary at Popeye’s, 720 S. Ohio Street. The burglary occurred between 10:30 PM on September 12th and 8:40 AM on September 13th.

Unknown person entered the restaurant and stole over $1,900.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Sabrina Voorhees at extension 8547.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Salina Police are asking for the public's help in a case involving a business burglary. The case is ...

September 17, 2021 Comments

Officer Involved Fatal Crash

Kansas News

September 17, 2021

Salvy hits another Bench-mark with ...

Sports News

September 16, 2021

Volunteers to “Re-Lei for a Cure”

Top News

September 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Officer Involved Fatal Cr...
September 17, 2021Comments
KSU Salina Launches New D...
September 16, 2021Comments
Farm Bros at State Fair F...
September 16, 2021Comments
Ellis Man Gets 40 Years f...
September 16, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices