Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent business burglary. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Friday, November 28th, between the hours of midnight and 6:00 PM, an unknown suspect(s) pried open the door to Town and Country Repair, 325 S. Clark, Salina, KS. Once inside the business, the suspect rummaged through multiple drawers stealing approximately $100.

Total loss including damage was valued at $1100.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-32202.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.